More people don’t take advantage of ebikes because ebikes can be expensive.
Many bikes cost $2,500. So while they may be a great way to get around, run some errands and get some exercise, and conservation advocates want more people to use them for more things, not everybody can afford them.
The city and Pacific Power may combine forces to do something about it this week. The Bend City Council may vote to accept a grant from Pacific Power to set up an ebike rebate program for “transportation-disadvantaged, low-income households” in Bend. Pacific Power would chip in $150,000. The city had requested $220,000.
The city would contribute $10,000 for local group Commute Options to run the program. Lotteries would be held to hand out rebates of $2,000. That means 75 rebates.
Who would qualify to earn a rebate?
We think the public should be told what exactly the definition will be for “transportation-disadvantaged, low-income households” and how that will be verified. We couldn’t find the definition in the documents for Wednesday’s council meeting.
