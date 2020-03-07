The death Thursday of House Bill 4001 surely makes it more difficult for the city of Bend and others to address the needs of the unsheltered homeless in the region. The bill, sponsored by state Rep. Tina Kotek, D-Portland, speaker of the Oregon House, would have given cities and counties much more freedom to site shelters. Its demise is a real blow to those efforts.
Two transitional housing projects are in the works in the Bend area. Proponents of one, Todd Taylor and Bend City Councilor Bruce Abernethy, are in the research stage and hope to be up and running by fall. The other, the effort by Erik Tobiason and the Bend Heroes Foundation, would create a tiny house veterans’ village operated by Central Oregon Veterans Outreach, which currently operates 12 units of permanent supportive housing as well as other affordable housing in the region. Without HB 4001, any move to rezone land in the city or the county becomes much more difficult. There are notification requirements and the state Department of Land Conservation and Development is involved.
Kotek’s bill would have exempted emergency shelters from traditional zoning restrictions within a city’s urban growth boundary or on land zoned for residential use in a county, making that job much easier. It did, however, require that shelters and sanctioned camps be situated where residents can access services, among other things.
Zoning won’t be the only issue inside the city, according to City Manager Eric King. City officials would have to decide whether or not to require tiny houses to have kitchens, bathrooms and running water, for example, rather than allowing a central kitchen, toilets and bathing facilities. Foundations, too, have been an issue in the past.
Just as important, Kotek’s bill included millions of dollars for low-barrier shelters as well as money for navigation centers — low-barrier shelters with social services — around the state, including $2.5 million for one in Bend.
All that disappeared Friday when the 2020 legislative session was abruptly brought to an end Thursday, March 5, three days early. That’s unfortunate in many ways, and the demise of Kotek’s bill is one of them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.