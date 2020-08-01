If the city of Bend has tried something twice before and wants to try it again, it makes sense to figure out if it worked. It’s basic accountability and transparency for the city to take a hard look at its own performance.
But the city has let residents down when it comes to the performance of special taxing districts for Murphy Crossing and Juniper Ridge. That only raises more questions of a new proposal for a third special taxing district for Bend’s central core near the Bend Parkway. Bend City Councilors are scheduled to discuss the new district on Aug. 5.
But the city has let residents down when it comes to the performance of special taxing districts for Murphy Crossing and Juniper Ridge. That only raises more questions about a proposal for a third special taxing district for Bend’s central core near the Bend Parkway. Bend City Councilors are scheduled to discuss the new district on Aug. 5.
We are talking about what are called tax increment financing districts, TIFs. They are often called urban renewal areas elsewhere and that’s what Bend used to call them. Urban renewal can have a negative connotation because of the way it has displaced minorities.
Now TIFs check a lot of the right boxes. Can they turn around a blighted area? Check. Can it be done without raising taxes? Check. Can Bend use them to achieve important goals — affordable housing, walkability, bikeability, attractive streetscapes, allow Bend to grow in rather than sprawl out, incentivize private development and more. Lots more checks.
TIFs make it all happen by raising money to do those projects by redirecting property taxes. If a TIF is created for Bend’s core, the total assessed value of all properties in the 600-acre TIF area would be kind of frozen. The frozen base revenues continue to flow to fund state schools, the city, county law enforcement, Bend parks, the county library system and more. The tax growth — or increment — above that frozen base would be redirected under the plan over 30 years to do projects to make it more attractive, encourage investment and development. The city says the dollar amount of redirected taxes would be some $237 million over 30 years. And at the end of the 30 years, Bend would have a thriving central core. The much higher taxes on properties in the much improved area would start flowing back to schools, county law enforcement, the city, parks and so on. That’s the plan, at least.
It comes with tradeoffs or opportunity costs. Almost nothing in government is without them. The city says those taxing districts — schools, parks, county law enforcement and more — will get less money during the 30 years than they would have if the taxing district did not exist. That’s because the money is being redirected. For instance, money from Bend for state schools will be an estimated $87 million less over the 30 years.
Is it worth it? That’s one of the big questions the Bend City Council must address. Should voters get to vote on such a major change in how their taxes are spent? They don’t in Bend. Should the city change that? That’s another big question. Is it fair that state schools, the park district, county law enforcement and more cannot veto the redirection of their tax dollars? That’s a big question, too. Property owners in the city’s core would be the direct beneficiaries of such a plan. How do other people in Bend feel about that?
It would sure help inform what’s the right decision for the core area TIF if the city had done detailed reviews of the performance of Murphy Crossing and Juniper Ridge. If they aren’t meeting their goals, why should they continue? So are they meeting their goals? And why isn’t the city providing that information to the public?
There is some good news. Councilors are scheduled to have some discussion about Murphy Crossing on Aug. 5. And the community members and city staff who have worked hard on the new proposal have tried to build more accountability into it. There are plans for a review — before the 30 years are over. They also incorporated much more conservative estimates about growth. That’s smart because the Murphy Crossing and Juniper Ridge urban renewal areas were formed before the great recession and the pandemic.
If you want to learn more about Bend’s Core Area plan, there’s a lot of great information here: https://tinyurl.com/newBendTIF. And if you want to tell Bend city councilors what you think, you can email them at council@bendoregon.gov.
