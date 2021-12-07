The city of Bend and Deschutes County should work together on issues of homelessness. If they could participate together in a state pilot program and get money from the Legislature to coordinate their efforts, that’s a win.
And yet, if you watched Monday’s County Commission meeting, you may have wondered what was going on. A discussion about signing on to a joint city/county letter to signify interest in joining the state pilot went to Mars.
Literally.
“Why don’t we just give land away to people?” Commissioner Tony DeBone asked. Commissioner Phil Chang pointed out that most of the good land has been taken.
“If we are going to go to Mars some day, that’s not prime land — the surface of the moon,” DeBone replied.
What on earth does that have to do with signing on to the letter? It was, to say the least, an odd tangent.
But to be fair to DeBone, what he and also Commissioner Patti Adair were highlighting during the discussion is something that will come up in the future if there is to be a city/county homelessness coordinator: There is a great deal of difference in opinion about how homelessness should be addressed.
Adair and DeBone have not been participating directly in the discussions of the joint Bend/county emergency homelessness task force. For county commissioners, that responsibility has been delegated to Chang. The task force has been developing a strategic plan for how the city, county and nonprofits will work together. When Adair and DeBone read the draft plan, which would provide direction for the city/county coordinator, they had concerns. Adair pointed out many people in Bend do not want homeless camps in residential areas. DeBone also asked: “When are we going to say please don’t camp under the no camping sign?” Those issues are not in the draft plan, but they are issues of debate about strategy.
State Rep. Jason Kropf, D-Bend, has a great idea. It’s his draft legislation creating five pilot programs in the state for joint city/county homelessness coordination and backing that up with state funding. In Deschutes County, that’s needed. There needs to be more leadership, coordination and someone to seek more resources to address homelessness.
If there is going to be a joint city/county homelessness coordinator in Deschutes County, though, there needs to be some agreement on strategy. Or it’s not going to work well.
Does that mean the county should not sign on to a letter showing interest in the pilot? No. It should sign on to the letter. It’s too good of an opportunity to miss. There may be as much as $5 million total to be divided among the five pilots in the state. Deschutes County could use some of that money.
But common ground must be found on strategy to help the homeless among all the leaders of the Deschutes County Commission, the members of the Bend City Council and nonprofits. Not just those who generally feel the same about strategy. Where is the leadership to knit that together and keep it from going to Mars?
