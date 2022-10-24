When the state was developing its new climate rules for “climate-friendly and equitable communities,” the city of Bend’s staff expressed concern about the ability of the city to meet the standards to reduce the number of vehicle miles traveled in Bend.
The state rules mean it will be harder to expand Bend’s urban growth boundary. Development will be more dense. The city’s transportation future is going to be more about pedestrians, bicycles and transit and less about bigger roads. There will be removal of parking minimums. The city is going to have to build so people drive less. And there will be need to be more engagement in the community with people who have not been at the table in the past.
The first thing the city has to do is take action on reducing parking mandates. It has to do some parking reforms by the end of 2022 and more in 2023. It can also request alternative deadlines, which the city may do.
There’s a lot more to all the changes — there’s a need for a housing analysis, transportation modeling, changes to the city’s transportation plan, identification of climate friendly areas that will get more intensive development and the list goes on.
It could get complicated if the goals of the new Bend City Council don’t line up with the state requirements. And if Republican Christine Drazan or independent Betsy Johnson is elected, they may also reverse some of the rules put in place by Gov. Kate Brown. Actually it’s either Bend or the rules that may be in for some big changes.
