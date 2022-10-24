climate friendly
123RF

When the state was developing its new climate rules for “climate-friendly and equitable communities,” the city of Bend’s staff expressed concern about the ability of the city to meet the standards to reduce the number of vehicle miles traveled in Bend.

That may still be a concern. When city staff gave a presentation to Bend city councilors last week the message staff was sending about the rules had changed. It’s now “an opportunity for big changes.”

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.