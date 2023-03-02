If cities don’t meet new, aggressive state housing goals, the state may take over development decisions.
A hearings officer or administrative judge might be dictating how a city comes into compliance. Local development decisions, policies, fees may be overridden by the state. The decisions would not be made by local elected officials with accountability to voters. They would be overseen by officials in state government.
Of course, that’s not all that different from what can happen now in land use decisions. What may be coming from House Bill 2001, though, is a new area of state authority.
And it’s not clear what Oregonians or cities should expect.
Gov. Tina Kotek set a state housing target of 36,000 homes a year. It should help the state fill gaps in housing.
HB 2001 is a key bill to help the state get there. Holding cities accountable for meeting housing targets is one section of the broader bill.
Gov. Kotek testified on the legislation Tuesday. We were more interested, though, in the concerns and issues raised Tuesday from two people from Bend – state Rep. Emerson Levy, D-Bend, and Bend Mayor Melanie Kebler.
Levy, who is on the committee that held a hearing on the bill, asked about the punishments and incentives cities might face.
Sean Edging of the Department of Land Conservation and Development laid out the possibility of the state coming in and essentially dictating local housing policy — though he did not use the word dictating. He also mentioned the importance of being able to help cities with such things as infrastructure needed for more housing.
Mayor Kebler said the city of Bend was not seeking changes in the bill and supported it. But she wanted the legislative intent to be clear about what cities might face if they underperform or overperform on housing goals. She wants to see incentives if cities perform well. She added Bend could use help from the state on infrastructure costs to help it open up more land to development.
“We have land within our UGB that is ready to be developed but for infrastructure investments,” Kebler said.
Some cities are likely not going to meet housing targets. Some will need help meeting targets. Some may deserve a bonus. What happens when those things happen under HB 2001 is not clear.
