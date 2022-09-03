Bend City Councilors plan to discuss this week what the city might do in response to the shooting at The Forum Shopping Center.
Cities don’t have much authority to regulate guns. State and federal laws take precedence. And if you want changes or don’t want changes, the state and federal level is where your focus should be.
Still, cities do have a few powers under state law. Bend City Attorney Ian Leithieser spoke about them last week at a meeting of the city’s Human Rights and Equity Commission.
Cities in Oregon can prohibit the discharge of firearms in the city limits. That’s under state statute at 166.172.
Bend already has that in place. To be clear, it doesn’t prevent someone from discharging a gun in lawful defense of person or property. It doesn’t prevent the operation of shooting ranges. And obviously, it did nothing to stop what happened at The Forum.
Cities in Oregon can also regulate possession of loaded firearms in public places. That’s ORS 166.173.
It wouldn’t apply to law enforcement, honorably retired law enforcement or anyone licensed to carry a concealed handgun.
Would it make a difference in Bend?
It would stop some people from carrying loaded weapons. It wouldn’t stop people from carrying guns. It wouldn’t stop a criminal.
Cities can also regulate the sale of used firearms by pawnshops and secondhand stores. That’s ORS 166.175.
It’s a small policy tool. It might limit some firearm sales. There are other places to buy guns.
Councilor Melanie Kebler told us the key levers for change are likely to be things at the federal and state level. She along with Councilor Barb Campbell have asked the council to discuss what it should do.
An assault weapon ban legislation is in Congress. A bill passed the House and is in the Senate. It has not seemed likely to get past a filibuster.
Where change seems possible is with the proposed Oregon ballot initiative on the November ballot, Ballot Measure 114.
It would ban sales of magazines that hold more than 10 rounds. It would require gun buyers to get a permit.
The shooter at the Forum had four magazines of 30 rounds of ammunition for his AR-15 on his person at the time of his death. The new permit requirement is just another step.
It’s not clear if it would have made a difference.
But if you are looking for a way to support or oppose action on guns, Ballot Measure 114 seems to have the greatest chance of creating change any time soon.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The Arnold Irrigation District is planning on installing an underground pipe to prevent water loss from permeable canals it now operates. Some adjacent landowners would rather see the ditch lined to keep the amenity of a flowing canal in their backyard. What do you think? Email us at letters@bendbulletin.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.