The first thing we noticed about the news conference Tuesday with House Speaker Dan Rayfield, House Republican Leader Vikki Breese-Iverson of Prineville and House Majority Leader Julie Fahey was how chummy they were.
It was distinctly true of Rayfield and Breese-Iverson. We know there is going to be disagreement about how Oregon attacks issues. And some of that chumminess may erode. But it is nice to see Democrats and Republicans getting along so well.
Contrast that with the Senate side.
There was no joint news conference Tuesday on the Senate side to talk about the goals of the session. Senate Minority Leader Republican Tim Knopp of Bend has been upfront that he believes Democratic Senator Rob Wagner, who was elected Senate President, to be “untrustworthy” and “deeply partisan.”
“The Senate Democrats made a decision not to invite the Senate Republicans to a joint press conference like the House held,” Knopp told us in an email Wednesday morning. “That makes my release last year accurate regarding the partisanship of the Senate Democrats and their leadership.”
What has happened up to now does not guarantee any sort of future for this session. But when you begin in the Senate like that, it may be harder to get anything done for Oregon.
