The pandemic helped to wipe out child care jobs in Oregon. Central Oregon may have lost 30% of its capacity.
And even if we got all that back, there will be unmet demand.
But there’s no need to be all gloom and doom. There is progress happening thanks to an investment by the state Legislature of $8 million coming into our region through NeighborImpact. NeighborImpact is training people in the profession. It has money available for grants to expand operations. By the end of 2023, it looks like 10% of the capacity that was lost during the pandemic will be back. That will be about 1,000 more child care slots. Those are all child care slots that will enable more families to achieve their goals.
Central Oregon may have a need for 5,000 more child care slots on top of that. Maybe it has a need for much more help so parents can afford the hefty monthly bills of child care. But if NeighborImpact keeps proving Central Oregon can make improvements if it has the money, maybe the Legislature will see fit to help out child care more.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Almost every street in every town in Oregon could have photo radar cameras perched to catch speeders under new proposed legislation in the Legislature.Do you think this is a good idea to help stop speeding? Is it excessive or inappropriate enforcement? Tell us what you think. Email news@bendbulletin.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.