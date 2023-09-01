Parents may decide the best place for their child is in what the Oregon Department of Education calls a “special school.”
They are schools centered on meeting the needs of children with disabilities that can’t be met elsewhere.
The schools, as OPB reported, have more flexibility than traditional public schools. That’s needed for obvious reasons. The flexibility also extends to data about the school.
Enrollment may be tracked. Not attendance. Not grades. Not credits.
It can make it more difficult for parents or the state to understand how well a school is performing. Are such schools simply mastering controlling behavior or educating?
Students with some of the highest needs in Oregon are getting some of the lowest levels of accountability.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
A column by Dave Jasper raised the question of whether Bendite was the right term for residents of Bend. Readers chimed in with all sorts of ideas. What's your favorite?
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Cancel anytime. Already a Subscriber? Sign in
When critical news happens, we bring it straight to you to keep you informed.
Start every day with all the essential news in Central Oregon.
A weekly note from our editor about the inner workings of the newsroom.
Going out this weekend? Our entertainment reporters give you the scoop on the local scene.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.