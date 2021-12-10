The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says communities should aim for vaccination rates of between 80% and 94% to prevent spread of infectious diseases. In Central Oregon, the percentage of two-year-olds in Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties who were up to date with vaccinations in 2020 were 75%, 71% and 66% respectively.
Not good enough.
Deschutes County Commissioners put their backing this week behind an effort to do something about it.
Routine childhood vaccination against a host of diseases have made their risks seem very remote. Heard of anyone getting diphtheria, pertussis, tetanus, polio, measles, rubella, or mumps? Maybe, maybe not. But they are all serious and and thankfully for the most part rare in the United States.
The on-time delivery of the vaccination schedule by the time children are two can help protect them from 14 diseases. Even before the COVID pandemic, though, health professionals were concerned that routine childhood vaccinations rates were slipping. The success of vaccinations has arguably had the perverse effect of people thinking they might not be so important. Studies have also shown that vaccination rates are lower for minorities. That disparity became more pronounced during the pandemic.
Diphtheria can lead to death. Pertussis can be deadly for babies less than a year old. Tetanus can cause a person’s neck and jaw muscles to lock, making it hard for them to open their mouth and swallow. Polio can cause lifelong paralysis. Measles kill about 568 children a day across the world. Rubella is a leading cause of birth defects. Mumps can lead to deafness, meningitis and encephalitis. Vaccines offer great protection against all of those and more.
What Deschutes County Commissioners did is support the efforts of Deschutes County Health Services to land a grant from the Central Oregon Health Council. The grant would be for some $400,000 to boost vaccination rates across the three counties of Central Oregon, also including the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs and a slice of northern Klamath County. The hope is that by using some best practices to encourage and incentivize childhood vaccinations the rates can be improved. There would be a particular focus on ensuring outreach extended to minority populations.
These diseases are rare. Deschutes County government is trying to ensure it stays that way.
