Lawsuits and state investigations have repeatedly shown Oregon needed to improve how it cared for its most vulnerable children.
Gov. Kate Brown declared a crisis at the state’s child welfare agency in 2019 and stepped in with more oversight. Nobody would suggest the problems are gone. Working with families and abused or neglected children is not going to go well every time. But there has been notable progress:
- The number of children in foster care is the lowest it has been in 15 years.
- All children placed at out-of-state residential treatment facilities are back in Oregon.
- The state has also decreased the number of children in temporary lodging.
If that reads a bit like a news release from the state’s Child Welfare Division, that is because it is in fact from a news release from the Child Welfare Division. That doesn’t mean it isn’t worth noting.
The Bulletin’s community editorial board also recently interviewed the director of the division, Rebecca Jones Gaston. It’s a mistake to extrapolate too much from a 45 -minute interview, but the division certainly does seem to be in good hands. She has spearheaded an effort to refocus the agency with a racial equity lens and center its vision. We don’t think that will necessarily represent a sea change at the agency — but it could help.
