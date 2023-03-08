We became interested in the bill because it is one that Oregon Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer, R-Happy Valley, signed on to last week as a co-sponsor.
The student loan bill has Democrats and Republicans as co-sponsors. The bill’s chief sponsor is a Democrat, Rep. Abigail Spanberger of Virginia.
“I’m proud to help lead this bipartisan legislation, which will provide students with much-needed transparency on the true cost of their college education — including by providing regular updates on what monthly payments will look like after graduation. Failing to act means students are literally stuck paying the price,” Chavez-DeRemer said in a statement.
The problem the bill addresses is not that students don’t have a clue what they are getting into nor that they can’t find all the information that the bill wants disclosed. The bill is about regular monthly updates in clear language to help students better understand their debt. It’s better transparency. We can’t argue with that. There will be a cost for the monthly notices. We can’t imagine that would be a reason to oppose the bill.
The bill would basically reclassify any compound or mixture with fentanyl as a Schedule 1 drug, the highest tier of controlled substances. That gives law enforcement more tools to combat it. Fentanyl-related drugs are Schedule 1 — temporarily through 2024. The bill would make it permanent.
The Biden administration has supported reclassifying fentanyl permanently as Schedule 1. But it has also called for more treatment and wanted to exclude fentanyl from mandatory minimum sentencing. The SOFA Act doesn’t include those additional steps. So even for some Democrats, the bill is not wrong, just not all the way right.
The forest road to the Phil’s Trail parking lot off Skyliners Road is accessible year-round. A gate near the parking lot is locked from Dec. 1 to Mar. 31 each year to protect deer and elk winter range. Some want the gate locked to prevent people from camping on the forest land. Closure of the road year-round would require a new environmental review under the National Environmental Policy Act.
