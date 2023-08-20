A woman gives birth at St. Charles. She is flooded with hormones. Exhausted. And she tests positive for drugs.
Oregon’s child protective services will be there fast, as they should. The woman will face one of the most difficult conversations in her life. Should her child be taken away?
With the right intervention, that scenario doesn’t have to happen. With the right care, more moms won’t face that moment or will face it with a plan for success.
But pregnant women who are substance abusers often don’t seek help.
“The stigma and the judgment on a person who is using while pregnant doesn’t stop people from using,” said Emily Culbertson of BestCare Treatment Services. “It stops people from getting the care that they need.”
It’s Culbertson’s job to reverse that — to connect pregnant women in Deschutes County who are substance abusers with services. It’s part of the state effort, Project Nurture. The goals are many: increase prenatal visits, reduce infants in neonatal intensive care, reduce placement of children in foster care, keep families together and save the state money.
If we love children, how can we do less? BestCare’s effort in Deschutes County just began trying something new. It bought a multiplex in Redmond in May to be able to offer housing to some moms in treatment.
The multiplex opened on Aug. 5. The money to pay for it came thanks to the treatment funding stream created by Oregon voters with Ballot Measure 110.
“We weren’t exactly ready to open, but we had people that needed in, as soon as possible,” Kristina Van Alstine, the housing manager for BestCare told us.
The Choose Joy Foundation furnished all the apartments. Budget Blinds of Central Oregon donated the blinds. It will have six units when it is completed. A manager is onsite.
Culbertson’s role is to reach out to moms and offer them services. Substance abuse treatment. Baby clothing. A support group of moms who have been through the same situation. Building a plan for self-sufficiency.
There are some 40 people participating in the program now with 20 fully engaged in getting services.
“Most of our staff have experienced using while pregnant; We know it,” Culbertson said. “As soon as they trust us they might come to a point — especially later in pregnancy — where they decide: I got to stop using. And at that point they know who to call. Because I don’t ever stop calling.”
Culbertson told us one thing the program always needs are infant car seats. They must be brand new, not used. If you want to help, you can call BestCare, 541-617-7365. Ask for the MOMS program or Culbertson.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.