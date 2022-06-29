Deschutes County Presiding Judge Wells Ashby signed an order Wednesday that will change how people are held or released before trial in the county as of July 1.
It’s happening all over the state on July 1 because of a state law passed in 2021.
The change covers what is called pretrial. That’s when somebody is charged with a crime and before the charges are dropped, they plead guilty or they are found guilty or acquitted by a court.
The question is: during pretrial should a person be held in jail, released, released with conditions?
The U.S. Supreme Court says the norm should be pretrial release. Detention should be a carefully limited exception.
Oregon has had a policy that people could pay money to be released from jail. The thinking was that the prospect of losing the money would help ensure they would appear in court. Different counties had different policies.
In Oregon and elsewhere, some believe the policy of paying money to get pretrial freedom creates problems. People were getting released based on their ability to pay, not necessarily on the risk to the community. People without money would remain in jail, making it hard to keep a job or take care of a family. There has been concern that the policy had a disproportionate impact based on race. And research in Colorado found bonds that were not secured with money were just as effective as ensuring people would show up for court and keeping a community safe.
Senate Bill 48 made changes. Oregon’s Chief Justice was directed to issue guidance to circuit court judges about who gets released and what kind of release based on the charges and circumstances of the defendant. The guidance Judge Ashby signed on Tuesday was the step required to implement the law here.
Ashby told us earlier this year his chief concern was to get the policy right for defendants and to protect the community. The Deschutes County policy works on a scale with three categories.
Category 1: People who are charged with nonperson-related misdemeanors would generally be released on their own recognizance.
Category 2: For crimes, such as DUII or nondomestic violence person misdemeanors or nondomestic violence felonies, people would be released with conditions. Those conditions include not leaving the state without court approval, no contact with defendants and more. For DUII charges, people would not be allowed to consume or possess alcohol.
Category 3: People who are charged with serious offenses, such as violent felonies, sex crimes, domestic violence felonies, felony stalking and more are to be held in custody.
There are things that can move people up a category such as threats of violence, multiple DUII arrests, violations of court orders and others.
What we will want to know is how well this new policy works here and across the state. Do people show up for court at a higher or lower rate? Is the community kept safe? Legislators should review Senate Bill 48 to ensure it is working as intended.
