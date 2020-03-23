The Oregon Liquor Control Commission, which regulates the sale of alcohol and recreational marijuana in the state, has been busy in recent days. As a result, sellers of both alcohol and marijuana will be able to deliver their products to you without your having to leave your car.
Temporarily, at least, customers may have purchases of factory sealed bottles of distilled alcohol delivered to them curbside or in the liquor store’s or distillery’s parking lot. At the same time the commission made failure to follow the rules — checking a purchaser’s identification, refusing to sell to someone who is intoxicated, and the like — a Category 2 violation, meaning those sellers could see their liquor licenses either suspended or canceled immediately. Cider, wine and malt beverages also can be sold curbside, if the seller has an off-premises license.
Too, retail marijuana sellers will be allowed to deliver products curbside, though other rules will continue to apply.
The move to allow curbside alcohol sales has not been met with universal praise, to be sure. Oregon Recovers, a group that focuses on reforming the state’s addiction recovery system, which it describes as “fractured and incomplete,” decried the changes. It worries curbside sales and home delivery of any alcohol will pose a threat to at least some of those who are in recovery.
Yet home delivery of malt beverages, wine and cider already is available through sellers who have off-premises licenses. The changes will allow some license holders to convert to off-premises licenses, to be sure, but it seems unlikely that all license holders will want to make the switch.
In the end, the changes serve two purposes. They make social distancing, something that’s a key tool in the fight against the novel coronavirus, easier for store owners and customers alike. That, in turn, should help keep store owners in business as in-store business drops. What they’re unlikely to do is make it dramatically easier to purchase either alcohol or marijuana than it was a week ago.
