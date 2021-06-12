Duplexes and triplexes in Bend could have no required off-street parking. Quadplexes could have as few as one required off-street space. Requirements for landscaping for duplexes and triplexes could go away.
Those are just some of the proposed changes coming before the Bend Planning Commission on Monday. It’s part of the city’s effort to comply with state law, House Bill 2001, passed in 2019.
That law requires cities of Bend’s size to allow more duplexes, triplexes, quadplexes, townhomes and cottage clusters in more places in the city. It’s to increase housing choice and supply.
Before you scream that plan goes too far, Bend doesn’t have a lot of choice. It’s the law or the city is following state recommendations. But if you want to learn more, you can tune in and watch the planning commission go through the changes and even comment. More information is available here: www.bendoregon.gov/government/committees/planning-commission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.