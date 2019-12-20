Bend City Councilors asked staff to come up with ideas to make more housing happen in Bend more quickly. Councilors took the first step at Wednesday night’s council meeting toward one of those ideas, approving it 7-0.

But there’s a trade-off. The change may also mean some roads or intersections in Bend may not get improvements as quickly.

Is it worth it? We believe so. There’s also a need to monitor what effect it has.

When developments are planned in Bend, the vehicle trips the development will generate are estimated. This isn’t just a Bend thing. It’s done by governments all over, according to what’s called the ITE manual.

Anyway, in Bend the rule is basically if a development generates enough trips to cause a nearby road or intersection to be overcrowded, the developer has to pay up to make improvements. Building a roundabout or improving a road can cost millions. And if the development you are working on is the one that tips an intersection into failure, you get stuck with the whole bill for fixing it — if you want your development to move forward.

That is enough to stop some developments dead. The added cost is just too much.

What city staff suggested is that the trigger requiring more traffic analysis by developers could be set higher. The Bend code currently requires more analysis when any development is forecast to generate 100 daily trips. The increase backed by councilors on Wednesday moved the threshold to 700 daily trips. And councilors also backed a change that intersections already scheduled for significant improvements by the city would not be required to be included in any traffic analysis. There’s a big qualifier: If there are known safety issues in the area, the developer would have to do a full-fledged traffic analysis — no matter how many trips are generated.

These changes slot neatly into the council’s effort to do what it can to get more housing built in Bend. But like any policy change, it should be reviewed to ensure it works as intended.