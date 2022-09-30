The plan was never that the city of Bend’s camping code was going to solve the city’s homeless challenge. It’s not.
The code sets rules designed to improve safety for everyone in the community. And it also comes with its own complications.
That became clearer this week during the two roundtables councilors held to gather public input on the draft code.
No matter what the code says about when, where and how people can camp on city property or in city rights of way, enforcement is going to be problematic. City councilors and staff knew that.
But if the police aren’t the best to enforce it, if it isn’t going to be regularly enforced by the city’s code enforcement, if the city would rather not hand out citations to homeless people, who is going to enforce it and how is it going to be enforced?
We have not heard a clear answer. That’s understandable. Those are not easy questions. The code itself is not finalized. But the community does need more clarity on enforcement.
Providers who work with the homeless believe one thing the code is going to do is move campers around — not do much to reduce camping.
People are going to be asked to pick up all their belongings and move each day. That would be a task for anyone. For people struggling to get by, it’s going to make struggling to get by harder.
“How am I going to eat today? Where am I going to get water from?” said Eliza Wilson of J Bar J Youth Services and who experienced homelessness as a teenager. She pointed out it can take most of the day to do those things. “If they also have to move all their belongings, it’s just not going to work.”
It would also make it harder for service providers to locate people they are trying to help and stay in contact. And it’s not like Bend is full of welcoming places for hundreds of people going through homelessness to go each day.
Another issue will be the way the policy will actually encourage camps in some locations. For instance, consider the section in the draft code that says that camps cannot be within 500 feet or 1,000 feet of a homeless shelter. A well-intentioned idea. It will also have a way of encouraging camps in other locations just outside that boundary, such as in certain spots along Second Street in Bend.
There’s concern that the city code may encourage people to move to areas outside the city on public land. That might please some. It can be further from services and in areas of acute fire danger.
These challenges are no reason to stop councilors from drafting a camping code. But when they meet on Wednesday, what are they going to do about them? You can tell councilors what you think at council@bendoregon.gov.
