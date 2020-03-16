You may not yet have been to the Pandemic Partners-Bend Facebook page, but if the coronavirus has you trapped or you can help others who are trapped, you really should check it out. The group was created by members of Bend’s First Presbyterian Church on Thursday. By Monday morning, some 5,707 people had signed up to be part of the effort.
That’s Central Oregon at its best, and the Presbyterians and those who’ve joined them deserve everyone’s thanks. There are other groups whose ongoing efforts continue as well, though in slightly modified form.
Among them is Family Kitchen, which serves either lunch or dinner to the hungry seven days a week. For now, says Donna Burklo, the kitchen’s program director, sit-down meals have been replaced by grab-and-go meals, and that won’t change until the need for social distancing wanes. Too, the kitchen’s bathrooms are open to patrons. Those who rely on the kitchen for food have been wonderful about the change and about the request that they not linger once they have been fed, Burlko notes.
Just as is the case with Pandemic Partners-Bend, Family Kitchen has seen an uptick in volunteers, Burklo says, mostly kids and furloughed workers.
It’s not just groups doing good works. Individual Central Oregonians are stepping up, as well. These unsung heroes are doing what we all should be doing: checking on our neighbors, particularly the elderly, and helping — or finding help — when help is needed.
Too, we should all be practicing what Google’s homepage calls “the five”: hands, washing them properly and often and using hand sanitizer; elbow, coughing and sneezing into it or a tissue; face, don’t touch it; feet, stay three feet away from others; and if you feel sick please stay home.
The coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic won’t last forever, thank goodness, and with care and the proper precautions, we’ll get through it. Meanwhile, many of us may be able to help those in need, and we should do just that.
