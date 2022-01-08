Denver fire

{span}A neighborhood that burned down in the Marshall Fire near Denver. Photo for The Washington Post by Chet Strange{/span}

 Chet Strange for The Washington Post

The fire between Denver and Boulder burned more than 6,000 acres and damaged or destroyed more than 1,000 homes and businesses.

The cause is still being determined. But we don’t have to know the cause to take action. Wildfire comes naturally here. It’s claimed homes before in Central Oregon and it’s likely that it will again.

Bend Fire & Rescue offers a great tool to think about how to prepare. Even if you live in the middle of town, one burning ember carried on the wind for a mile or miles can be enough. That’s not hyperbole. “At least 50% of home ignitions from wildfire are caused by burning embers” Bend Fire warns.

Don’t give that ember a good place to grow. The snow and rain can make worrying about wildfire now seem pointless. But if you didn’t do what you could to create more defensible space around your home already after this summer’s drought, when are you going to do it?

You probably already know the kinds of things you should do. Clean your roof and gutters. Remove branches that come near your home. Bark mulch is not a good idea for groundcover in an area prone to wildfire. There are many more suggestions from Bend Fire here: tinyurl.com/Bendownyourzone.

