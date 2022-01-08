The fire between Denver and Boulder burned more than 6,000 acres and damaged or destroyed more than 1,000 homes and businesses.
The cause is still being determined. But we don’t have to know the cause to take action. Wildfire comes naturally here. It’s claimed homes before in Central Oregon and it’s likely that it will again.
Bend Fire & Rescue offers a great tool to think about how to prepare. Even if you live in the middle of town, one burning ember carried on the wind for a mile or miles can be enough. That’s not hyperbole. “At least 50% of home ignitions from wildfire are caused by burning embers” Bend Fire warns.
Don’t give that ember a good place to grow. The snow and rain can make worrying about wildfire now seem pointless. But if you didn’t do what you could to create more defensible space around your home already after this summer’s drought, when are you going to do it?
You probably already know the kinds of things you should do. Clean your roof and gutters. Remove branches that come near your home. Bark mulch is not a good idea for groundcover in an area prone to wildfire. There are many more suggestions from Bend Fire here: tinyurl.com/Bendownyourzone.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Hello Bend! Central Oregon Reinvented - 1950-2000: A Pictorial History
Just released - Limited supply
This 168 page, heirloom-quality book from The Bulletin captures Central Oregon history through hundreds of stunning photos selected from the archives of the Deschutes County Historical Society, The Bulletin and our readers.
Any increase would take effect for whomever is elected after the next council election.
Councilors are currently paid $7,500 a year and the mayor $15,000 annually. Email your comments to gobrien@bendbulletin.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.