Oregonians deserve to get their fair share of federal taxes. That money goes for everything from school lunches to highways. But people in Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties aren’t doing that great a job of ensuring it happens.
Oregon overall has a relatively high response rate to the census mailed to residences. But people living in Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties are dragging the Oregon average down. For instance, the Oregon rate is 67%. In Deschutes County, it’s 60%. Not a huge difference but significant. Can’t we do better?
The individual information you provide to the census is kept confidential. That’s by law. So do your part. There’s more information at oregon2020census.gov.
