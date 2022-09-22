Mental health
123RF

There’s almost always a waiting list to get into the Deschutes Recovery Center, the inpatient, secure psychiatric treatment facility in Bend. That waiting list is a severe problem.

The center cares for people diagnosed with acute mental illness. It can treat and house 16 patients. Some are civilly committed. Some are placed there in hope that with treatment they can stand trial. And some are placed under the jurisdiction of the state Psychiatric Security Review Board.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.