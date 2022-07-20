We are buried in it. That’s how Sgt. Kent Vander Kamp of the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office described how bad the fentanyl problem is in Central Oregon. He is part of the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement team. And he says every case the CODE team deals with involves fentanyl.
It’s a synthetic opioid. It can cost 15 cents to 20 cents to make a pill. They can be sold for $1 wholesale. On the street in Bend, they can be sold for $5 to $6 a pill. It’s typically cheaper than heroin. Addicts say it gives them a higher high. People take pills or smoke it. It sometimes gets mixed with pot or passed off as OxyContin or oxycodone.
The illegal pills aren’t made with quality control. Dosages can vary from zero milligrams in a pill to 1 milligram to 2 milligrams. A prescription dose can be 2 micrograms. A dose of 1 milligram can kill. And the overdoses can happen in a manner of seconds. There’s little time for a victim or anyone with them to take action.
“Taking it is a modern day version of Russian Roulette,” Vander Kamp said.
The Oregon Health Authority recently announced drug overdoses from opioids doubled in the state from 2019 to 2021. Most of that is attributed to the spread of fentanyl. We reached out to the CODE team to try to better understand what is going on here.
Kids buy it. Adults buy it. Vander Kamp said they have found 60- and 70- year olds buying it thinking they have found a great deal on discounted prescription medication.
All indications are most of the illegal production is in Mexico based on ingredients made in China.
People on the CODE team know when a shipment comes into Central Oregon. Overdose cases start going up. They have seen it come into the area any way drugs can come in, by plane, car, train, mail. It can get marketed on social media apps and delivered.
The CODE team’s role is to look at “cartel-level” operations. They aren’t focused on individual dealers as much as they are the level above that. It’s an interdisciplinary unit with representatives from local and federal agencies. It varies in size from 12 to 50 people.
People who misuse opioids can be successfully treated for addiction. And that’s one aspect of addressing the problem. But it’s also about stopping the supply.
