Imagine you or someone you know is having a mental health crisis in the middle of the night and the only option is to call 911, be taken to a hospital emergency room, or worse, the county jail.
In Deschutes County, there’s an alternative for someone who needs temporary care, but it is only open until 9 p.m. Then the patient is turned loose to fend for themselves. Mental health issues don’t abide by working hours.
Luckily, the Deschutes County Stabilization Center is steadily progressing towards its goal of operating 24/7.
The center, run by program director Holly Harris, received a $2.4 million grant this summer to eventually operate as a 24/7 facility.
Right now, the center, which is located near the county sheriff’s offices and jail in the complex north of Bend, offers 23-hour respite care. Its hours are Monday-Friday 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and on weekends 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.
“We have to find a place for clients to go after 9 p.m., which for many means a tent and a sleeping bag,” Harris said. “We can offer them up to 23 hours of care, but not multiple days in a row.”
Plans are to become a 24/7 facility by Oct. 19, but it first must gather more data to make that a reality.
The center has had remarkable success this summer, despite the COVID-19 restrictions, which were predicted to lessen the number of patients it saw.
Given that the center opened right in the middle of the pandemic, it has served 243 individuals since June, and a total of 340 patients, some of whom return for repeat services.
“We want patients to come to us, rather than calling 911 or going to the hospital emergency room,” Harris said. And that is where the savings to the taxpayer comes in.
It costs about $100 a night to house a jail inmate, and usually more for someone suffering from mental illness. An emergency room visit costs about $1,300. A visit to the stabilization center is much less.
“We have five recliners available, not beds, but here they can get food, a shower, have their laundry done, get rested and stabilized while we work at getting them appointments, medications and meet their basic needs,” Harris said.
The center has diverted 58 people from the ER to date and 55 were dropped off by law enforcement rather than going to jail.
When it becomes a 24/7 operations, the center will employ some 30 people. But they do more than attend to clients. The staffing includes a mobile crisis team that goes on calls with the Sheriff’s Office when a person is in a crisis. The office handles civil commitment investigations, too.
Next up is finding funding for a sobering station, a complement to the mental health center, as many times the two go hand in hand.
A sobering station would help law enforcement’s workload and reduce costs tremendously, as officers could drop off an intoxicated person and return to their shift, while staff process the person. As it is today, a person may wind up at the ER or in jail.
Similar to Bend, Klamath Falls is about to open its sobering station, along with a single center for processing those undergoing a mental health crisis.
We hope many more counties look into this issue, as it’s pervasive across the state. The solution is good for the client and the county coffers as well.
