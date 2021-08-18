What if there is no surface flow between a piece of land and a waterway? What if there is a road between a soggy property and a waterway?
They are issues for homeowners and for farmers. A recent decision by the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit is arguably a win for conservationists. It will also make it more challenging for property owners to do what they want on a property without first getting a Clean Water Act permit.
The case involves Chantell and Michael Sackett of Idaho. They “purchased a soggy residential lot near Idaho’s Priest Lake in 2004,” as the court summarized. They wanted to build a home. They got the necessary county permits and began filling it in with sand and gravel. The EPA basically issued an order to stop them, telling them to remove the infill and return the property to its natural state.
A bit more context helps explain the situation. “The Sackett’s property is bounded by roads to the north and south,” the court wrote. “To the north, across Kalispell Bay Road, lies the Kalispell Bay Fen, a large wetlands complex that drains into an unnamed tributary. That tributary feeds Kalispell Creek, which, in turn, flows southwest of the Sacketts’ property and then empties into Priest Lake. To the south, across another road, is a row of homes fronting Priest Lake. The Sacketts’ property is 300 feet from the lake.
The case hinges on a number of factors. Is the property a wetland? The EPA said so. It had photographs and other evidence. The Sacketts disagreed. And is it adjacent to another wetland or a waterway? There is apparently not direct surface flow from the Sackett’s property and the lake. For one, there are the roads in the way. But the federal government’s regulations explicitly state that “’adjacent wetlands’ included wetlands separated from other waters of the United States by artificial dikes and barriers,” the court wrote.
The Capital Press reported the Sacketts believe the court’s decision was wrong. The couple is working with their attorneys to decide how to proceed.
This situation of a separated wetland or wet area is far from unique to the Sacketts. And the case may have significant repercussions on how much power the federal government has to regulate land.
