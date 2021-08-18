And 2020 was a year many people drove less. The county is growing fast, so that may account for some of the increase.
Please, slow down.
Don’t use alcohol or drugs and drive.
Buckle up.
We all know those are the keys to reducing driving deaths. Those steps can greatly reduce the risk of traffic deaths. But we don’t follow them all the time.
We have some details of fatal and more severe crashes for the city limits of Bend and for unincorporated Deschutes County.
Looking back over 2015-19, among the 101 fatal and more severe crashes in Bend, 17% involved drugs or alcohol, 16% involved motorcycles, 15% involved pedestrians, 11% involved speed.
For the same period but in the unincorporated county, 41% involved speed, 25% involved drugs or alcohol, 18% involved motorcycles and 15% involved snow or ice on the roads. Those percentages don’t total 100 because one crash can have multiple variables. The prevalence of the factors just gives some sense of causes.
If we want fewer auto-related deaths, how do we get there?
The Bend MPO discussed that goal this week. It’s a regional transportation planning group with representatives from cities, the county and the state. It basically distributes federal transportation dollars to local projects.
The plan is not any big change. More messaging. Tell people to slow down, don’t use alcohol or drugs and drive and buckle up.
They are messages we have all heard. If only more of us would listen.
