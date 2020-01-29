The city of Bend will be removing homeless from their camps at Juniper Ridge and the homeless may have no place to go.
It will be challenging for the homeless, the community’s social service agencies and law enforcement. Can the city remove the homeless in a way that will satisfy the homeless, homeless advocates, other Bend residents and the law?
The city doesn’t have all the answers, yet, but it is going to try.
Juniper Ridge is about 1,500 acres of city-owned property in the northeast part of Bend. The plan had been that the area would be used for economic development. The Les Schwaab headquarters is there, as well as Suterra LLC, a company that makes alternatives to traditional pesticides. Much more development than that has been delayed. Needed infrastructure has not been in place. Other complications haven’t helped — the recession, a botched deal with a developer and Oregon Department of Transportation concerns about adding more traffic to the Cooley/97 intersection. There is no precise count of how many homeless make the property their home.
The pressing issue for the city at Juniper Ridge is planned construction of the “north interceptor.” It’s a new sewer line that will cut across Juniper Ridge. That construction is scheduled to start in earnest in April. You can’t put in a sewer line with homeless camps in the way. Some of the construction will require digging a trench 30 feet deep and 30 feet wide, according to the city. Vehicles will be moving in, out and around.
The city may set a zone around the construction area, removing all the homeless and their property and still allow — for now — other camps at Juniper Ridge. It has notified social service agencies to help provide resources for people. There has been some notification of what’s coming to some of the homeless. There will be more.
But there are things that the city is still looking for answers to. What if someone refuses to move? What will happen to all the people who do move? What is the broader solution for Bend and Central Oregon? How can people in the community help? There have been some discussions about creating a permanent, transitional homeless camp in or around Bend. Long before that is in place, homeless are going to be removed from their camps at Juniper Ridge.
