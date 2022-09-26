The heroes of the plan for single-payer health care in Oregon are government employees. Government employees will supposedly save more than $2 billion in costs by replacing much of the existing health insurance industry with themselves.
The idea is profit margins would be removed. Less might be spent to process claims. Much of the work on billing and insurance would go away.
Can state employees pull that off?
A state task force is scheduled to vote this week to recommend a plan to the Legislature to do what has not been done in any other state – have the state government become the health insurer. The targets are better care, more coverage of more people and better control of costs.
Everybody would be covered, including undocumented immigrants. The coverage would be roughly equivalent to what many public employees get now. The state system would be basically the only care available in the state.
You would not pay a premium. You would have a deductible and you wouldn’t be paying co-pays when you go see the doctor.
But you and your employer would pay.
There’s recently been a change in the draft plan. The task force isn’t going to recommend a specific strategy of taxes to pursue to pay for the plan. That could make it easier for people to support the plan, including legislators, because it doesn’t have a tax plan directly attached to it.
But that may also be somewhat misleading. The plan is going to need billions in revenue to pay for it. Where might it come from?
The task force identified two new taxes.
One is a new health care income tax that households would pay. It “would be based on household income relative to the federal poverty level.” Households below 200% of the federal poverty level would pay a tax rate of 0%. Households earning 200% to 250% of the federal poverty level would pay a rate of 1%. The rate climbs gradually at first and then jumps up to 8.2% above 400% of the federal poverty level.
To give you a sense of what that might mean for your family, 200% of the federal poverty level for a family of four is an income of $55,500 in 2022.
The health care income tax would raise an estimated $7.6 billion in 2026. The task force claims that paying that tax and Medicare premiums would be less than the premiums, deductibles and copays households are estimated to pay if the current system stayed in place in 2026.
The second new tax is a new tax on payroll. Employers would pay it. Self-employed people would pay it.
The tax rate would be based on employee wages. Below $160,000 in wages a rate of 7.25% would be paid. On wages above $160,000 a rate of 10.5% would be paid.
That tax is estimated to bring in $12.3 billion in 2026. It is estimated to be slightly less – $170 million less – than what employers would pay for health care if the current system remained in place in 2026.
Before Oregon would be ready for a change like this, some things are going to have to happen.
Legislators would have to feel like Oregonians want it. And for that to happen, Oregonians would have to be comfortable switching from the imperfect health care system they know to a system with billions of dollars in new taxes and put their trust in government employees to be the health care heroes to save billions and make it all work right.
You can read the draft plan here, tinyurl.com/ORsinglepayer.
