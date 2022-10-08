Councilors are looking at when, where and how regulations for city rights of way and other city property. A revised draft code may not be ready for a vote until November.
Enforcement of any rules requiring people to pack up each day and move continues to be a problem. Where would they go? How easy is it going to be for them to accomplish it? Just moving people around doesn’t solve homelessness, it moves people around. And it could make it more difficult for service providers to keep track of where people are to continue to help them.
The city doesn’t have the staff to enforce any camping ordinance every morning in every place where people are camping. And in any case, the city’s code enforcement isn’t out to write lots of tickets. The goal is to get people to comply with the city’s rules.
We believe that there is a need for the city to have a camping policy. It needs rules that protect people who are camping, encourages them to find better places to camp, protects public spaces and protects the public.
Whatever the council settles on is going to be an awkward solution for some if not all. And the debate has only made it clearer that Bend needs more good places for homeless people to stay and more help for them to transition to better circumstances. You can tell councilors what you think by emailing
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.