When is a campaign finance reform bill not much of a reform? When it has a loophole.
Two of the bills that may be considered by the Legislature appear to contain loopholes. Democratic Gov. Tina Kotek requested one bill, House Bill 3455. House Speaker Dan Rayfield, also a Democrat, is the chief sponsor of that bill and another campaign finance bill of his own, House Bill 2003.
Neither bill currently has a limit on what a candidate could get through “small donor” political action committees. That loophole could be fixed with a number. But it still looks like unions and business groups could wield much the same financial power in elections as they do now.
Neither bill has had a public hearing yet, nor has one been scheduled as of Monday morning. That may end up meaning nothing, except that it may mean these bills move fast and the public has less time to digest what is in them.
