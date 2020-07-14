Thanks to pressure by the public and the efforts of Oregon legislators, the state now has published an online database to track public safety officers who have had their certification denied, suspended or revoked.
The publication of the database will help prevent law enforcement agencies in Oregon and elsewhere from hiring people who may not deserve to work in law enforcement again.
It was not the only police reform Oregon needed. Still, the Legislature took action and the Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training has followed up. Good.
Members of various Central Oregon law enforcement agencies shared some thoughts on this reform and others passed during the special session at a recent meeting of the Deschutes County’s Local Public Safety Coordinating Council. For instance, police in Deschutes County haven’t used tear gas to break up demonstrations, so changes in how that can be used isn’t expected to do much. Overall they did not expect the reforms would necessitate big changes at their agencies. That’s encouraging.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.