You need not search hard to discover the problems with Oregon’s drug decriminalization experiment from Ballot Measure 110.
The problems are apparent. Many were predicted before voters approved the measure in November 2020.
The recent article in The Atlantic about Oregon and Measure 110 may be like a rerun for most readers of the editorial page. But it reinforces key messages.
Measure 110 has not gone as planned.
“(T)he state experienced one of the sharpest rises in overdose deaths in the nation and had one of the highest percentages of adults with a substance-use disorder,” the article says, though that cannot all be attributed to Measure 110.
Money spent on treatment and treatment available has increased. People can no longer be arrested for possession of small amounts of heroin, methamphetamine and other drugs. Instead, they are nudged toward treatment.
But that nudge is so slight that it is often far from enough to impel someone in the throes of addiction into treatment.
State Sen. Tim Knopp, R-Bend, told The Bulletin’s community editorial board Tuesday what is not working is giving people a ticket and expecting them to get treatment. “I think what is working is there was more investment in behavioral health, mental health and addiction services. And that needs to continue,” he said.
Knopp believes Oregonians are feeling buyer’s remorse about Measure 110 and the Legislature will need to weigh in with referral of another ballot measure or other modifications.
So do we.
Legislators did this year put off an audit analyzing the implementation of Measure 110 for another year. We are not sure that was the wisest move.
Deschutes County Commissioners Tony DeBone and Patti Adair voted to halt zoning changes to try to protect mule deer and their migratory paths. Commissioner Phil Chang did not. DeBone and Adair oppose the idea of more rules limiting what people could do on their property.
