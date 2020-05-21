Parking lots, sidewalks and even city streets may be new places to eat and shop in Bend. Bend city councilors agreed 5-2 Wednesday night to ask staff to move forward on the idea.
It’s just what restaurants and other businesses need to help them reopen and meet social distancing requirements.
But the vote didn’t go 7-0 for good reason. Yes, councilors and staff want to move quickly. But Councilors Justin Livingston and Bill Moseley had significant concerns. It was not clear how some difficult choices would be resolved. And there were also questions about authority: Could city staff close streets under the emergency declaration without council approval?
We should emphasize nobody was talking about making permanent changes in Bend. The discussion was about a temporary program to help businesses get back on their feet. Restaurants have told the city that to meet social-distancing requirements between tables they may only be able to open at a third of capacity. That might not make it pencil out to reopen.
Shops face problems, too, having to remove displays to make more space for customers.
Two policy questions councilors discussed were: How big does the city go? And how big should the hoops be that the city requires before a business can do it?
Take parking lots, for example. Under the concepts discussed, businesses would be allowed to use portions of their parking lots for dining or shopping. Many percentages were mentioned from 20% of a parking lot to as much as 50%. More space might be better for businesses. It might, though, create parking problems on nearby streets.
Partially closing or completely closing some streets arguably got the most debate. Parking might be blocked off on some downtown streets, and businesses would be able to use that space. What happens when some businesses on a street want it and others don’t?
City staff also aim to ensure such street closures are safe and have been looking into installing barriers that might stop a car. There are different options from low, concrete walls to barrels of sand or water. It might cost the city $6,000 to install them for a full block.
Councilors and staff deserve credit for trying to move quickly to help businesses. But some parts of this plan are going to be controversial. City Manager Eric King stressed during the meeting that the city would bring back some matters to councilors for their approval, such as closing streets. And that’s just as it should be.
