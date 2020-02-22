Oregon businesses, at least most of those with commercial activity in the state that brings in more than $1 million a year, face a new tax this year. The Corporate Activity Tax was created by the 2019 Legislature to raise money for education in the state. It may raise about $1 billion a year.
Businesses are expected to pungle up the first of four quarterly payments by April 30. Unfortunately, the rules about how the new tax should be calculated, among other things, are a work in progress.
There are some temporary rules. Those are not complete. And the process for the permanent rules won’t even start until April 1. How is a business supposed to know what to do?
The tax is also relatively unusual. It’s 0.57% tax on most business transactions — not all. It applies at different levels of the supply chain, creating a pyramiding effect on the taxes.
The Legislature turned the task of writing the rules that govern the tax over to the state Department of Revenue. The bill that created the law made it effective Jan. 1. The agency has not authority to delay implementation on its own.
To make matters worse, the Legislature is considering at least one measure, HB 4009, that would make changes to the tax — there have been more than 10 amendments to that measure proposed.
Like the CAT or not, the rush to begin collecting it has created problems for the Oregon businesses that will pay.
It’s difficult to make a hiring plan, for example, if it’s still unclear how the new tax will impact your business.
And any businessperson worth his or her salt must tremble at the prospect of paying a tax under rules that were being written until the last minute.
Lawmakers can do something about that, and they should. They should direct the Department of Revenue to grant businesses that get their taxes wrong some flexibility.
That’s only fair. And the next time the Legislature slaps a new complicated tax on businesses or anyone else, give more than adequate time to write the rules before the tax starts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.