Oregon schools got one of the best presents possible this year from the Legislature and Gov. Kate Brown: about $1 billion more a year in funding for public schools.

But somebody has to pay that $1 billion. That somebody is Oregonians. The tax is on businesses. So those businesses may have to raise prices, cut salaries and benefits, or put off plans to expand or upgrade. Oregonians will feel the tax, although indirectly.

The tax is called a corporate activity tax. The Oregon Department of Revenue is working on developing rules for how the tax will work. If you want to influence those rules, better speak up soon. The first year the tax will be collected will be for the 2020 calendar year, so beginning Jan. 1.

The tax is unusual in some ways. If a business is not making a profit, it still must pay the tax. Let’s hope that doesn’t drive any businesses out of business. Businesses also are not allowed to deduct all their expenses when they are calculating how much they have to pay in taxes. And the Oregon Department of Revenue is still putting out draft rules of how the tax will work just days before the tax is supposed to start. Happy holidays?

The good news is that the department says it will allow businesses to file an extension of up to 6 months past April 15, 2021, to pay the tax for the 2020 tax year. Of course, there has to be a good reason for an extension. The absence of clear, finalized rules would presumably be a factor. That, though, is up to the revenue department.

The Legislature did sensibly exempt some kinds of transactions from the tax. Grocery sales don’t count. Similar thing is true with some transactions including for vehicles, charities, hospitals and there’s more.

Some other issues were clearly defined in the law. The tax “shall equal $250 plus the product of the taxpayer’s taxable commercial activity in excess of $1 million for the calendar year multiplied by 0.57%.” Businesses having at least $750,000 in Oregon receipts must register for the tax. They do not have to pay.

If you want to learn more about the tax, the best place to start is likely the Oregon Department of Revenue’s website, https://www.oregon.gov/DOR. There is information there about how to comment on the rules, as well.