These are our endorsements for the November 2020 election. They are recommendations for you to consider along with other pieces of information you use to make your decision. You can see many of our interviews with candidates at facebook.com/bendbulletin. Please vote.

President: Joe Biden

U.S. Senate: Jeff Merkley

Oregon Secretary of State: Shemia Fagan

Oregon State Treasurer: Tobias Read

Oregon Attorney General:

Ellen Rosenblum

U.S. Congress, 2nd District: Cliff Bentz

State senator for District 27:

Tim Knopp

State representative for District 54: Cheri Helt

State representative for District 53: Jack Zika

Ballot Measure 107, allow campaign finance limits: Yes

Ballot Measure 108, increase tobacco taxes: Yes

Ballot Measure 109, legalize psychoactive mushrooms: No

Ballot Measure 110, decriminalize small amounts of hard drugs and more money for addiction recovery by reducing revenues for other purpose: No

Deschutes County Sheriff:

Shane Nelson

Deschutes County Commissioner: Phil Chang

Deschutes County measure to allow new marijuana businesses to open: Yes

Deschutes Public Library bond: Yes

Bend City Council, position 1: Justin Livingston

Bend City Council, position 2: Anthony Broadman

Bend City Council, position 3: Chris Piper

Bend City Council, position 4: Rita Schenkelberg

Bend transportation bond: Yes

Redmond Mayor: George Endicott

Redmond City Council: Ed Fitch, Ron Osmundson, Shannon Wedding

Redmond school bond: Yes

Sisters City Council: Andrea Blum, Susan Cobb and Jennifer Letz

