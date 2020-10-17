These are our endorsements for the November 2020 election. They are recommendations for you to consider along with other pieces of information you use to make your decision. You can see many of our interviews with candidates at facebook.com/bendbulletin. Please vote.
President: Joe Biden
U.S. Senate: Jeff Merkley
Oregon Secretary of State: Shemia Fagan
Oregon State Treasurer: Tobias Read
Oregon Attorney General:
Ellen Rosenblum
U.S. Congress, 2nd District: Cliff Bentz
State senator for District 27:
Tim Knopp
State representative for District 54: Cheri Helt
State representative for District 53: Jack Zika
Ballot Measure 107, allow campaign finance limits: Yes
Ballot Measure 108, increase tobacco taxes: Yes
Ballot Measure 109, legalize psychoactive mushrooms: No
Ballot Measure 110, decriminalize small amounts of hard drugs and more money for addiction recovery by reducing revenues for other purpose: No
Deschutes County Sheriff:
Shane Nelson
Deschutes County Commissioner: Phil Chang
Deschutes County measure to allow new marijuana businesses to open: Yes
Deschutes Public Library bond: Yes
Bend City Council, position 1: Justin Livingston
Bend City Council, position 2: Anthony Broadman
Bend City Council, position 3: Chris Piper
Bend City Council, position 4: Rita Schenkelberg
Bend transportation bond: Yes
Redmond Mayor: George Endicott
Redmond City Council: Ed Fitch, Ron Osmundson, Shannon Wedding
Redmond school bond: Yes
Sisters City Council: Andrea Blum, Susan Cobb and Jennifer Letz
