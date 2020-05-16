Please vote in the May primary. Your vote makes a difference.
The Bulletin’s editorial board researches candidates and issues and then decides on an endorsement. We aren’t telling you how you must vote. Consider it another piece of information as you make up your mind.
Remember, it’s too late to mail in your ballot. Drop it off.
Here are our endorsements:
2nd Congressional District
Democratic primary:
Alex Spenser
Republican primary: Knute Buehler
Oregon secretary of state
Democratic primary: Shemia Fagan
Republican primary: Kim Thatcher
Oregon Supreme Court,
Position 1: Thomas Balmer
Deschutes County Commission, Position 2, Democratic primary: Phil Chang
Black Butte Ranch levy: Yes
La Pine Park & Recreation District levy: Yes
Redmond Fire & Rescue District: Yes
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.