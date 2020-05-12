Vote buttons
123RF

Please vote in the May primary. Your vote makes a difference.

The Bulletin's editorial board researches candidates and issues and then decides on an endorsement. We aren't telling you how you must vote. Consider it another piece of information as you make up your mind.

Remember you won't have the party primaries on your ballot, if you are not a member of a party.

Here are our endorsements:

Second Congressional District

Democratic Primary: Alex Spenser

Republican Primary: Knute Buehler

Oregon Secretary of State

Democratic Primary: Shemia Fagan

Republican Primary: Kim Thatcher

Oregon Supreme Court, Position 1: Thomas Balmer

Deschutes County Commission, Position 2, Democratic Primary: Phil Chang

Black Butte Ranch levy: Yes

La Pine Park & Recreation District levy: Yes

Redmond Fire & Rescue District: Yes

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.