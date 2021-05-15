Most registered voters don’t vote in elections like the one that ends this week that will determine seats on school boards, park boards and more around the region. The stakes can be high.
The outcome of these local elections can have a direct impact on your life.
Here are The Bulletin’s endorsements:
- McPherson Douglass, LeGrand, Olson and Llerandi for Bend-La Pine Schools.
- Lawler for the Deschutes Public Library Board.
- Hovekamp, Borja and Schoen for the board of the Bend Park & Recreation District.
- And we have also supported the Sisters school bond.
We aren’t saying you need to agree with us. Consider it another piece of information when you vote. But please vote.
