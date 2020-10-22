People want to move to Bend, as you have noticed. The city is set to hit the Bend City Council’s goal of permitting 3,000 housing units by the end of June. And on Wednesday night, the council took a powerful step toward leading on addressing homelessness. It is working toward creating an official temporary, transitional camp for homeless to live on city property on Juniper Ridge.
Those things are good things. And there was pride among councilors and city staff as they were discussed at the two council meetings this week. But there are concerns.
Housing prices are dizzying. In September 2019, the median home price in Bend was $440,000, according to city staff. In September 2020, it had risen to $547,000. Teachers, police officers and firefighters can get priced out, let alone somebody who works at a restaurant. Construction workers are needed to build homes. Are they going to be able to afford to live here? What will Bend become? An exclusive enclave?
Not everybody must own their own home, of course. And the mix of housing in Bend has seen an explosion in growth in apartments. Detached, single-family homes made up 74% of the housing mix in the city’s fiscal year 2019-20. Multifamily housing — apartments — made up only 1%. The unit mix currently under construction in Bend includes 38% single family homes and 45% apartments.
That’s an astounding flip. If it were to continue, it would help control the overall price of housing. City staff expect it’s more of a blip than a trend, though, driven by a few apartment projects. Most housing built is going to continue to be detached, single-family homes. And the price of those homes will continue to climb.
What happens next? We’d guess Bend is on a path to be more of a place for the well-educated and the well-paid. That will further drive up housing prices. Others will be priced out. Owning a home can be a great investment for a family — a way to save and build wealth. Many families may not be able to do that in Bend. Homelessness will grow.
The Bend City Council and city staff will scramble for answers. They have been beating down barriers of more affordable housing. They asked voters to support a bond measure to provide a road infrastructure that will help keep residents moving and safe. They will look for more ways to help the homeless. They will look for ways to build more housing and increase density.
What else can be done? Bend can grow up. It’s not so easy to grow out. The Legislature needs to at least listen to proposals to allow more exceptions to building outside of urban growth boundaries for affordable housing or even make it easier for cities to grow out. That can be done in a way to protect the natural beauty around us.
We’d also hope that more people stop seeing the homelessness they drive or walk by every day as acceptable. Yes, some people struggle with crushing problems and terrible choices. Is it OK to let them suffer on the street or among the junipers? Support the efforts of the city, the Homeless Leadership Coalition and other partners to work on solutions.
