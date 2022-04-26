People in mental health crisis don’t necessarily need armed police showing up. Sometimes the best response can be trained mental health and health professionals. They can provide treatment and de-escalate.
Eugene’s CAHOOTS program has seized much of the attention as the right way to do it. There, a mental health counselor and a medic respond to some 911 calls, instead of sending police. Bend has a similar program with a police officer and a county mental health worker responding to some calls.
These smarter approaches better match the response to the need and perhaps save lives. Money that the Bend City Council may send to the Deschutes County Stabilization Center may come with strings attached to try to ensure the county develops a program.
A subcommittee of Bend city councilors said Monday they want to make a $383,000 contribution contingent on the county developing a program to respond to mental health crisis calls without police, when appropriate.
Councilor Gena Goodman Campbell said this was seed money and wanted to see it developed further. Councilor Anthony Broadman said he was happy to make the contribution but what he wanted to hear from the stabilization center and the county was a commitment to using it to develop a civilian response. Councilor Megan Perkins wondered if the money would be enough to get anything truly started.
The county stabilization center already provides a place where police officers have taken hundreds of individuals in crisis. Before the center opened, police didn’t have the best of alternatives. They could take people to the emergency room and officers may have had to wait hours before they could leave. Or people could be locked up in jail. Now the stabilization center can meet the immediate needs of people in crisis and give them a path to further treatment and support and allow police to go on their way swiftly. In fact, it would be totally appropriate for you to pick up the phone and call and thank county Commissioners Patty Adair, Tony DeBone and Phil Chang for their work to develop and support the center.
Holly Harris, the county’s manager of crisis services, has said she wants to develop a pilot crisis response team for the county. It’s been a question of money. She told us the county received money from the Oregon Health Authority to add one person to a mobile team to respond to certain calls in pairs of two without law enforcement.
It’s not a stretch to think these are smart investments. It’s going to take money like these contributions and more. The worrying thing is what may happen if local governments, the county and providers of health care don’t join together to ensure it has continued funding. The stabilization center, itself, has a proven track record of filling a needed gap in care. But it has faced almost regular gaps in sustained funding.
It’s one thing to launch a good program. It means little if local leaders in government and in health care don’t find a way to sustain it.
(0) comments
