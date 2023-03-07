Austin, Boston, Philadelphia, Seattle, Lincoln, Nebraska, — those are all places that are home to an innovation district. And maybe there will be one in Central Oregon.
Innovation districts are typically a university/business partnership. They are all different.
The joke goes: If you have seen one, you have seen one.
Oregon State University-Cascades is working to create one. It’s too early to say it’s coming soon. It looks like it is coming. Maybe construction will begin in 2027.
Innovation districts are places that pull together businesses, nonprofits, government, faculty research and student participation. The idea for OSU-Cascades is to create a space on campus for research, for housing, for office space, for presentations, for mingling — all with the big bonus of being university adjacent. The university connection brings possibilities, tapping into faculty expertise and for students to get internships and training.
OSU-Cascades has so many of the things that some businesses find attractive already. It has high-speed internet. It has a park-like setting. It has sustainable buildings and the pledge for a net-zero campus. And of course, it is in Central Oregon, with all the indoor and outdoor activities that brings. OSU-Cascades has plans to build some middle- market housing as part of the project. That could help solve a tripping point for some companies.
The vision is OSU-Cascades would be looking for high-tech partners, maybe biotech, maybe health care and there are others. They are looking for matches for the region and for the university’s competencies.
OSU-Cascades is figuring out what is possible, what would be smart. Buildings may be built in private/public partnerships. There might be a conference/performing arts space. There is still environmental remediation work that needs to be done on the chosen area of the campus. The university is also digging into financial feasibility. From the lair of financial reality, there is no escape.
When you think, though, about things that could truly enhance the campus and Central Oregon’s future, an innovation district is one.
