Bud Pierce, the doctor and Republican candidate for governor, told us when he ran for governor before in 2016 he feels like he made a mistake.
He was then hesitant about discussing some of his views. It’s what politicians do on controversial issues. They can be more worried about giving people a reason to not vote for them, rather than being candid.
We asked Pierce for an example. He said he favors giving students and parents more school choice. He would like to see a way in which the money follows the student. He believes that would drive schools public and private to improve. And Oregon’s schools have room for improvement.
Taking that position, well, you know what will likely happen. It almost automatically ensures he is not going to be getting support from the state’s unions of school employees. But he believes he needs to open up more about who he is and what he stands for if he is going to convince voters to vote Pierce.
Pierce is convinced a Republican candidate for governor does have a chance in what can be quickly assumed to be progressive/Democratic Oregon. He and other candidates have come somewhat close. And in 2022, Betsy Johnson, a Democratic state senator, is running as an independent. That may siphon votes from the Democratic nominee. And as people who are not long-time politicians like to point out when they are running for office, Pierce says electing the same old kinds of long-time politicians to governor will give Oregonians more of the same, not the solutions the state needs.
Two years ago, the Bend Park & Recreation District shelved plans to build a footbridge over the Deschutes River southwest of Bend. Now a grassroots movement that supports the bridge idea is gearing up for a renewed campaign to build the bridge. If you have a detailed opinion, send it to letters@bendbulletin.com
