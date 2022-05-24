Some argue it is what needed to happen, no matter how it was done. That does not mean there are not questions about how it happened and what some trade-offs may be.
The changes were made in a two-year public process. Very few Oregonians participated. There was little media coverage.
More than 160 meetings were held. The decisions were not made by elected officials that voters can hold accountable. Gov. Brown will be gone.
The direction was shaped by executive order, not by the Legislature. An executive order can be undone by a future governor more easily than legislative action and the rules unwound.
Business groups argue these changes will make it more challenging to build the kinds of housing Oregonians want, let alone for the state to build its way out of a housing crisis. The city of Bend also estimates it may need as much as $10 million from the state to enable it to fulfill new planning requirements.
But with these rules, Oregon has moved closer toward its climate change goals. That will be what matters most for some.
Under the new rules, the car will no longer guide transportation planning. It will be supplanted by the pedestrian, the bicyclist and transit. The rules will make it harder to find a place to park and easier to charge an electric vehicle. Transportation projects won’t be built around reducing congestion for cars. Transportation projects will be designed to make the network safer and swifter for pedestrians, bikes and transit.
Under the new rules, housing will change. The state’s largest cities, including Bend, must be more compact. More taller buildings. Expanding urban growth boundaries will be more difficult to justify.
And under the new rules, any transportation or housing plan must be reviewed with careful consideration of equity. Projects will be put to the test of how well they ensure they are fair to minorities and people with low incomes.
Get the Daily Headlines, delivered FREE to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
WE'RE ALL EARS
Help us learn how best to meet your needs by taking this short survey, and you'll be entered to win $100 in Old Mill District gift cards.
The Bulletin is surveying Central Oregonians about the news they read, watch and listen to, and their concerns and interests. We are seeking to understand the communities we cover every day so we can better serve the needs of our neighbors, readers and subscribers. What you care about, we care about.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Topics
Breaking News
Elections
High School Sports
Local News
Wildfires
Business
Start every day with a Digital Subscription!
$3 per week
Unlimited digital access to all online content Digital e-edition to your inbox every morning
*Add Sunday print for FREE
WE'RE ALL EARS
Help us learn how best to meet your needs by taking this short survey, and you'll be entered to win $100 in Old Mill District gift cards.
The Bulletin is surveying Central Oregonians about the news they read, watch and listen to, and their concerns and interests. We are seeking to understand the communities we cover every day so we can better serve the needs of our neighbors, readers and subscribers. What you care about, we care about.
Start Your Day with Local News
Get the Daily Headlines, delivered FREE to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.