When the sky is naturally dark, it teems with light from planets, meteors and distant stars. Deschutes County isn’t a bad place to see that. It isn’t a good place, either.
On Monday, Deschutes County commissioners asked staff to aim for darker skies.
The county already has an outdoor lighting control section in its code from 1994. It says all newly installed outdoor lighting over a 120 watt incandescent bulb must be shielded or directed downward. There are exceptions for holiday lighting, agricultural needs, airports and so on.
County code inspectors, of course, don’t go around regularly checking everybody’s lights and handing out fines. They do get some complaints and usually send out educational materials to violators.
It might convene a panel of residents to decide what the county should do.
It might use that panel to consider changes in the county code.
It might use that panel to talk about an educational campaign to encourage people to manage their lighting themselves, rather than having the county step up any enforcement.
Commissioners basically said Monday they want all of the above.
Turning night into day permits people to do so much more. But for animals and plants it can disrupt their patterns. Some birds and beetles are even believed to navigate by starlight. Shining lights from the ground can disrupt that.
As they say, dark skies doesn’t have to mean dark ground. It’s about pointing lights down or shielding them from going up. Sunriver has made great changes in its community. It worked there, which helps out the Sunriver Nature Center and Observatory. Dark skies can also be a tourist draw itself or even just a bonus for tourists.
Do you remember what it is like to get out in the wilderness and be stunned by the light poking down? With the right changes in Deschutes County and with the right adherence to them, we could all get a bigger slice of the heavens.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Tell the Bend City Council what you think. You can email councilors at council@bendoregon.gov. If it decides to get involved, we think it should reach out to TC Energy to allow the company to present its perspective.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.