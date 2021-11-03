It was going to be the battle of the forest ballot initiatives.
Oregon Wild, the conservation group, had three. They would expand protected areas around streams, crack down on the spraying of herbicides, ban logging where it’s steep and appointees with state forestry board would be able to have zero conflicts of interest.
The Oregon Forest & Industries Council counterpunched with its own. Landowners would have to be compensated when the state made land use changes and the forest industry would get more control over the Oregon Department of Forestry.
Who would have won at the ballot box? Maybe nobody, really. But instead what has happened — at least temporarily — is that those ballot measures are on hold. Conservation and industry groups met together to come to an agreement. Gov. Kate Brown deserves credit for helping to create a deal.
The deal has new rules for timber management, including harvests on some 10 million acres of private forest land in the state. Conservation groups get new environmental protections. Industry groups get more certainty about the law, going forward. They reached the deal on Saturday, as The Oregonian detailed. There’s more protections for streams and wildlife, and for forestland owners, they get to at least be able to do minimum harvests.
It still could all fall apart. Legislative action is needed in the short session. Brown will try to make that happen. And there are also federal approvals involved. But with all the talk of impenetrable partisan divisions and that the chasm between environmental and industry goals can’t be bridged, this deal could prove that wrong.
We hope so.
Two years ago, the Bend Park & Recreation District shelved plans to build a footbridge over the Deschutes River southwest of Bend. Now a grassroots movement that supports the bridge idea is gearing up for a renewed campaign to build the bridge. If you have a detailed opinion, send it to letters@bendbulletin.com
