All students deserve a quality education. Are they going to get it through distance learning?
The Bend-La Pine Schools is planning every aspect of the new school year with equity in mind. Interim Superintendent Lora Nordquist said recently that the district has a focus on those students and families that need the district’s help the most.
The district believes it has internet access issues covered. It ordered Wi-Fi hotspots to plug those holes for families that need it. But there are other obstacles school board members have expressed concern about.
One may be obvious. When schools can’t have in-person instruction, it can widen the gap between families with resources and those without. Schools aren’t there to take care of children during the school day and finding affordable child care is difficult.
There’s also some concern about what may be less obvious: learning pods. Those are those small groups parents have been organizing for their children. More than 2,000 people are signed up for a Bend/Central Oregon Facebook group to help parents form learning pods for their kids.
Can’t blame parents for doing that. They are trying to do what’s best for their children.
The children can get socialization in the pods that they may be missing. Parents or groups of parents with the money also could hire professional tutors to give their children an edge and make up for a lack of in-person instruction.
There can be complications. The pod meetings could turn into COVID-19-spreading events. The Early Learning Division of the state Department of Education has said even informal programs providing care to school-aged children should pay attention to the state’s COVID-19 health and safety practices. Well, will they?
Learning pods may also exacerbate existing inequities. There’s worry working families won’t be able to take advantage of any of their benefits as easily. And working families are certainly less likely to be able to hire professional tutors to help their children learn.
Pandemic or no pandemic, parents with money and time are going to have advantages when it comes to their children’s education. We can all imagine how the pandemic could make that worse. We can’t say we have the solution.
One thing you can do, though, is keep up the COVID-19 precautions as you live your own life. Keep wearing a mask in public and practicing distancing. It won’t necessarily mean schools will be able to swing their doors wide open soon, but maybe sooner.
