We listened in on the Oregon House on Thursday and heard Rep. Pam Marsh, a Democrat representing southern Jackson County, say this:
“When the man’s 92-year-old wife donated his body to a Las Vegas company, she was told it would be used for research and his cremated remains would be returned in an urn. Instead the company sold the body to a media company who featured it in a cadaver lab class held during the “Oddities and Curiosities Expo,” an annual traveling event marketed toward the lovers of the strange, unusual and bizarre. Imagine: The body of your loved one donated you thought to be used to improve medical understanding of the human system. Instead, dissected in a hotel ballroom in front of lovers of the bizarre.”
The body was dissected in a Portland hotel. And apparently, it wasn’t clear criminal laws were broken. Something was obviously broken. Marsh sponsored House Bill 2519.
The bill prohibits acceptance of consideration for displaying human remains to the public, with exceptions. And it would give the estate of a decedent cause for a civil action if remains are unlawfully displayed.
You would not think there would need to be a law to prevent people from taking advantage this way.
