You don’t boat, you don’t pay. That’s why user fees for boating on the Lower Deschutes River have some appeal.
But should the fees go up? That’s what the Bureau of Land Management is talking about doing.
Their rationale is cost. Costs are going up and the current fees don’t cover the costs.
Right now the fees are $2 every day per person plus another $6 reservation/transaction fee. From Memorial Day through Labor Day, on Saturdays and Sundays, it’s $8 per person plus the $6 reservation fee.
The proposed change would bring the fee to $5 every day all year and the transaction fee would stay the same at $6.
The BLM’s estimated costs for a year come to about $750,000 to $800,000. It brings in about $500,000 with the existing fees. With the proposed fees, that would increase to perhaps $650,000 a year.
Those are just the basics. There are some additional nuances that we haven’t covered.
We don’t have a problem with user fees. And we don’t have a problem when the federal government tries to match fees to its costs. But there are other issues.
We doubt most people have even heard about this proposal. We only found out about it because we checked the BLM’s website for its John-Day Snake Resource Advisory Council. The summary of the proposal itself is not available on the website. Local governments, at least, do that much. Why doesn’t the BLM?
The BLM did promptly email us a copy when we asked about it. Getting a recording of the September meeting where this plan was discussed was another matter. The BLM did try to get one for use but was unable to figure out how to share the file.
So if the idea of the RAC is to get public feedback on proposed changes to important issues like fee changes, the BLM doesn’t seem to be truly committed to informing the public. No, it’s not trying to sneak this fee increase past people or trying to conceal it, but where is the effort to inform the public?
The RAC does have representatives on it from various recreation and environmental interests, state agencies and public officials. And if you read The Bulletin’s editorial page, you know about this proposed change. But the first time most people in the general public may find out about this increased fee is when they have to pay it. Is that the way government should let people know about fee changes?
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.